Amazon Asks Employees to Remove TikTok from Their Mobile Phones over 'Security Risks': Report

Image for representation.

According to the memo accessed by Reuters, employees have been asked to remove TikTok from their phones by July 10 to retain mobile access to Amazon email, but are allowed to use TikTok from their Amazon laptop browser.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
Amazon.com Inc has requested employees remove the TikTok video sharing app from their mobile devices by July 10 over "security risks", according to a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

"Due to security risk, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email. If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email. At this time, using TikTok from your Amazon laptop browser is allowed," according to the email.

An Amazon representative was not immediately reachable.

