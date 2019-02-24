English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Cargo Jetliner Crashes in Houston Bay, No Likely Survivors in Crash Says Police
The sheriff said recovering pieces of the plane and its black box containing flight data records will be difficult in muddy marshland. Witnesses heard the plane's engines surging; the aircraft turned sharply before falling into a nosedive.
Law enforcement officers man a road block leading to a staging area during the investigation of a plane crash in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with a few people aboard disintegrated after crashing Saturday into the bay east of the city, according to a Texas sheriff. (Brett Coomer/ AP)
Loading...
Hoston: A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard disintegrated after crashing Saturday into a bay east of the city, according to a Texas sheriff.
Witnesses told emergency personnel that the twin-engine plane "went in nose first," leaving a debris field three-quarters of a mile long in Trinity Bay, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
"It's probably a crash that nobody would survive," he said, referring to the scene as "total devastation."
The cargo plane made a steep descent shortly before 12:45 p.m. from 6,525 feet to 3,025 feet in 30 seconds, according to tracking data from FlightAware.com.
The flight was being operated for Amazon by Atlas Air, according to a statement from the airline. "Our main priority at this time is caring for those affected and we will ensure we do all we can to support them now and in the days and weeks to come," Atlas Air said in a statement.
Dave Clark, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support."
Witnesses said they heard the plane's engines surging and that the craft turned sharply before falling into a nosedive, Hawthorne said.
Aerial footage shows emergency personnel walking along a spit of marshland flecked by debris that extends into the water.
Hawthorne told the Houston Chronicle late Saturday afternoon that police had found human remains at the site of the crash.
Investigators have also recovered parts of the plane, he said. "There's everything from cardboard boxes to women's clothing and bed sheets," Hawthorne said.
The largest piece from the Boeing 767 that police have recovered is 50 feet long, Hawthorne told the newspaper.
The sheriff said recovering pieces of the plane and its black box containing flight data records will be difficult in muddy marshland that extends to about 5 feet deep in the area. Airboats are needed to access the area.
The plane had departed from Miami and was likely only minutes away from landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert after officials lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of the airport, FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.
Air traffic controllers in Houston tried at least twice to contact but the plane but received no response.
After losing contact, then they asked a United Airlines pilot if he had seen "ground contact" — wreckage — to his right or behind him, according to recordings of the conversation. "That's a negative," he said.
They also asked a Mesa Airlines pilot: "See if you can make ground contact. We are looking for a lost aircraft ... it's a heavy Boeing 767," meaning it's a big, two-aisle plane.
"No ground contact from here," the Mesa pilot said.
The Coast Guard dispatched boats and at least one helicopter to assist in the search for survivors. A dive team with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be tasked with finding the black box, Hawthorne said.
Trinity Bay is just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
FAA investigators are traveling to the scene as are authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.
Witnesses told emergency personnel that the twin-engine plane "went in nose first," leaving a debris field three-quarters of a mile long in Trinity Bay, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
"It's probably a crash that nobody would survive," he said, referring to the scene as "total devastation."
The cargo plane made a steep descent shortly before 12:45 p.m. from 6,525 feet to 3,025 feet in 30 seconds, according to tracking data from FlightAware.com.
The flight was being operated for Amazon by Atlas Air, according to a statement from the airline. "Our main priority at this time is caring for those affected and we will ensure we do all we can to support them now and in the days and weeks to come," Atlas Air said in a statement.
Dave Clark, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support."
Witnesses said they heard the plane's engines surging and that the craft turned sharply before falling into a nosedive, Hawthorne said.
Aerial footage shows emergency personnel walking along a spit of marshland flecked by debris that extends into the water.
Hawthorne told the Houston Chronicle late Saturday afternoon that police had found human remains at the site of the crash.
Investigators have also recovered parts of the plane, he said. "There's everything from cardboard boxes to women's clothing and bed sheets," Hawthorne said.
The largest piece from the Boeing 767 that police have recovered is 50 feet long, Hawthorne told the newspaper.
The sheriff said recovering pieces of the plane and its black box containing flight data records will be difficult in muddy marshland that extends to about 5 feet deep in the area. Airboats are needed to access the area.
The plane had departed from Miami and was likely only minutes away from landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert after officials lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of the airport, FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.
Air traffic controllers in Houston tried at least twice to contact but the plane but received no response.
After losing contact, then they asked a United Airlines pilot if he had seen "ground contact" — wreckage — to his right or behind him, according to recordings of the conversation. "That's a negative," he said.
They also asked a Mesa Airlines pilot: "See if you can make ground contact. We are looking for a lost aircraft ... it's a heavy Boeing 767," meaning it's a big, two-aisle plane.
"No ground contact from here," the Mesa pilot said.
The Coast Guard dispatched boats and at least one helicopter to assist in the search for survivors. A dive team with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be tasked with finding the black box, Hawthorne said.
Trinity Bay is just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
FAA investigators are traveling to the scene as are authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Regional and Independent Cinema Depicting LGBTQ-themed Narratives Beyond General Norms
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
- Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results