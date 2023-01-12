Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Finalises Divorce With Second Husband

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackinzie Scott has filed for divorce with her second husband Dan Jewett.

According to reports, Jewett did not contest the divorce and he had signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married in March 2021.

The separation comes after over a year of their wedding. Jewett was a former chemistry teacher who taught at her child’s school, according to the New York Post.

Before her second marriage, Scott was married to billionaire Bezos for 25 years. Scott’s net worth is 43.6 billion dollars according to Forbes magazine. They made their divorce announcement public in 2019, with the things getting finalized in July of that year.

She is third richest woman in the US.

Scott parted ways with Bezos with an Amazon stock of 38.3 billion dollars along with a four per cent stake in the company.

In 2021, she announced to give away most of her wealth to charity. Till now, Scott has given away 4.75 million of the Amazon shares she got in her divorce to charity, according to Forbes Magazine.

