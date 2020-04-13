WORLD

1-MIN READ

Amazon Fills 100,000 US Jobs, Will Add 75,000 More Amid Pandemic

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The announcement by the technology and retail colossus highlighted surging demand for online commerce with the pandemic forcing people to shelter in place.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 11:54 PM IST
Washington: Amazon said Monday it had filled the 100,000 US jobs it promised a month ago to meet demands from the coronavirus outbreak, and was ready to take on 75,000 more.

The announcement by the technology and retail colossus highlighted surging demand for online commerce with the pandemic forcing people to shelter in place.

Amazon's hiring spree, which is being mirrored by other firms in food and retail sectors, comes amid news that US unemployment claims surged by some 17 million over the past month. "Today, we are proud to announce that our original 100,000 jobs pledge is filled and those new employees are working at sites across the US helping to serve customers," Amazon said in a blog post. "We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time."

The company began the year with nearly 800,000 full- and part-time workers, in addition to contractors used for some delivery services.

Amazon said it would welcome people furloughed during the crisis on a temporary basis until they can get their old jobs back.

As it faces unprecedented demand, Amazon has also faced protests at its warehouses and stores where workers face risks due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Amazon's announcement last month was followed by Walmart's move to add 150,000 workers and delivery service Instacart's seeking 300,000 contract workers.

