Amazon Will Now Deliver Products to Your Car
The online giant said its Amazon Key, which enables in-home delivery and keyless guest access, now offers customers an option for deliveries inside their vehicle, if it has the right technology and is parked in a publicly accessible area.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Washington: Amazon, which is already opening front doors for parcel delivery, now wants to offer the same service for vehicles.
The online giant said its Amazon Key, which enables in-home delivery and keyless guest access, now offers customers an option for deliveries inside their vehicle, if it has the right technology and is parked in a publicly accessible area.
"Since launching Amazon Key last November, we've safely delivered everything from cameras to collectible coins inside the home," said Amazon vice president Peter Larsen.
"In-car delivery gives customers that same peace of mind and allows them to take the Amazon experience with them. And, with no additional hardware or devices required, customers can start ordering in-car delivery today."
The in-car deliver for US customers requires a compatible vehicle with a model year of 2015 or later with an active General Motors OnStar or Volvo On Call account.
Amazon said support for even more vehicle makes and models will be added over time.
"Receiving a package securely and reliably in your car, without you having to be there, is something we think many people will appreciate," said Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo Cars.
"This intersection between transportation and commerce could very well be the next wave of innovation, and we intend to be at the forefront."
Amazon said it uses "multiple layers of verification" to ensure security of in-car deliveries, which allow for unlocking and relocking of the vehicle and notification via the Amazon Key application.
Amazon Key was introduced last year as a secure and trackable way for packages to be delivered inside homes when people aren't there, using internet-connected locksets.
