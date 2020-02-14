English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Amazon Wins Order Suspending $10 Billion Microsoft US Military Contract

Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)

Amazon has alleged it was shut out of the deal because of President Donald Trump's vendetta and is seeking testimony from the president.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 14, 2020, 7:33 AM IST
San Francisco A federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking the US military from awarding a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract to Microsoft, after Amazon claimed the process was tainted by politics.


A temporary injunction requested by Amazon was issued US judge Patricia Campbell-Smith, barring the Department of Defense from starting work on the contract known as JEDI, according to a summary of the ruling available online.


Details of the ruling were sealed for unspecified reasons.


Amazon has alleged it was shut out of the deal because of President Donald Trump's vendetta and is seeking testimony from the president and other top officials on the reasons for awarding the USD 10 billion US military cloud computing contract.

