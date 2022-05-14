Amazon's Bezos Asks 'Ministry Of Truth' To Fact-Check Biden For Remarks On Inflation

Amazon founder accused US president Joe Biden of ‘misdirection’ when he responded to the latter’s tweet which said that inflation can be managed if wealthy corporations paid ‘their fair share’ of taxes.

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

Biden on Friday tweeted: “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

The tweet did not receive good reactions from several Twitter users but Bezos said that the tweet should be reviewed by the Disinformation Board recently formed by the Biden administration. “The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection,” Bezos said in a tweet.

Amazon is often criticized for not paying enough in federal levies, despite its size. The American political establishment also holds up Bezos as the poster child for ‘income inequality’. However, Bezos’ tweet indicates that he was not ready to take heat for the inflation, even though he was not directly criticized or targeted in Biden’s tweets. The company paid $3.7 billion in US taxes in 2021 on global revenue of $469 billion.

Bezos’ reaction to Biden’s comment came on a day when the Amazon founder was interacting with other Twitter users regarding several topics.

The inflation is hurting Americans and the Biden administration, including the president himself, has blamed Russia’s war on Ukraine for the recent pains US citizens are experiencing. Biden has referred to the inflation as ‘Putin’s price hike’.

The Biden administration announced $500 million federal investment in fertilizer production and working with the G7 to increase global fertilizer supplies. Biden said that bringing down inflation is his top economic priority.

Inflation in the US has led to price spikes in housing, groceries, airline fares and purchasing new vehicles. The US Labor Department temporarily eased Biden’s woes as data consumer price index (CPI) slowed slightly in April, jumping 8.3 percent compared to April 2021, thus signaling that US inflation slowed in April. Despite that many citizens of the US are seeing their pockets emptying faster once they pay rent and buy essential groceries.

