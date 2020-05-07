WORLD

1-MIN READ

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad to Travel to India, Pakistan and Qatar, US State Department Says

Zalmay Khalilzad (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, will meet Indian officials to discuss the country's role in sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
Washington: Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Doha, New Delhi and Islamabad, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to press for full implementation of the US-Taliban agreement.

In New Delhi, he will meet with Indian officials to discuss the important role of India in a sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region. And in Islamabad, he will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process.

"At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan," the State Department said.

