‘Ambassadors of India-Namibia Ties’: Indian High Commissioner to Namibia on Project Cheetah

India thanked the government of Namibia for supporting the Cheetah Reintroduction Project on Friday. Indian High Commissioner to Namibia Prashant Agrawal said these cheetahs are the goodwill ambassadors for India-Namibia relations and are also ambassadors for the cause of conservation all over the world.

They are on their way to Mother India!

Cheetahs have left Namibia by spl flight. Kuno MP new home.

A historic, global first intercontinental translocation.

Spl milestone in India-Namibia relns. High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal remarks

“I would like to thank the Government of Namibia for their steadfast support to this project, which is now another milestone in our historic, close ties,” the Indian High Commissioner to Namibia Prashant Agrawal said during the handover ceremony at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

Agrawal added that India and Namibia have signed an agreement on on wildlife conservation and sustainable biodiversity utilization under which several other elements of training, capacity building and sharing of good practices and material support for wildlife management, patrolling, population estimation, and surveillance and monitoring are also included which will also help Namibia in its own conservation efforts.

“In this project, we have been privileged to have a strong partnership with Namibia, rightly called the cheetah capital of the world. The reintroduction has a special significance, as India marks its 75th Independence Anniversary this year,” Agrawal said.

“These Cheetahs are the goodwill Ambassadors for India-Namibia relations and, indeed, for the cause of conservation all over the world,” he further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will release three of the eight cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday is also being celebrated on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts will be present during the Kuno National Park.

The reintroduction of the cheetahs in India is part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior. They were being flown on two Mi-17 aircrafts. The Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) is working with Indian authorities on this restoration project.

Agrwal also thanked Dr Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) for her contribution to the project. “We wish the Cheetahs a safe journey. Mother India beckons you, and is waiting,” he said.

