America Not First? Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club to Hire 61 Foreign Workers

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club wants to hire 61 foreign workers for its upcoming season, which begins in November.According to applications filed this week with the US Labor Department, Mar-a-Lago wants to hire 40 waiters and waitresses at $12.68 an hour and 21 cooks at $13.31. On the application, club managers attest they can't find enough Americans qualified, willing and available to do the work.Trump has criticised US companies for employing foreign workers, but has defended Mar-a-Lago's hiring practices, saying there aren't enough local applicants.Last year, the club hired 70 foreign workers under the H-2B visa program, which is for seasonal, non-agriculture employees. Many resorts in the Palm Beach area use the program to find seasonal help.Trump frequently visits Mar-a-Lago from November to May.