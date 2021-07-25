CHANGE LANGUAGE
America to Continue Air Strikes in Support of Afghan Troops Fighting Taliban: US General

Members of the Afghan Special Forces get ready before a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 11, 2021. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, said a top US general.

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.

“The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command, told reporters in Kabul.

first published:July 25, 2021, 23:34 IST