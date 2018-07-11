English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
American Airlines to Eliminate Plastic Straws from Cabins, Lounges
American said on Tuesday that starting this month in its airport lounges it will serve drinks with straw and wood stir sticks and begin moving to what it called eco-friendly flatware.
File image of American Airlines. (Photo: AP)
Washington: American Airlines on Tuesday said it plans to no longer offer plastic straws and stir sticks in its lounges and onboard its flights, amid a broader global push to abandon one-time use plastics.
Starting this month, American said drinks in its airport lounges will no longer come with plastic utensils and will instead feature biodegradable straws and wooden stir sticks. The phase-out onboard its planes will begin in November, with plastic straws and stirrers to be replaced by environmentally friendly bamboo.
"We're cognizant of our impact on the environment and we remain committed to doing our part to sustain the planet for future generations of travellers," Jill Surdek, vice president of flight service, said in a statement.
The carrier will also transition to "eco-friendly" flatware in its lounges.
American said that the move will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds (32,200 kg) of plastic each year.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier joins rival Alaska Airlines, which announced in May its plans to replace plastic straws with more environmentally friendly alternatives.
On Monday, Starbucks Corp, the world's largest coffee chain, said it would no longer offer plastic straws at its 28,000 locations by 2020.
Also Watch
Starting this month, American said drinks in its airport lounges will no longer come with plastic utensils and will instead feature biodegradable straws and wooden stir sticks. The phase-out onboard its planes will begin in November, with plastic straws and stirrers to be replaced by environmentally friendly bamboo.
"We're cognizant of our impact on the environment and we remain committed to doing our part to sustain the planet for future generations of travellers," Jill Surdek, vice president of flight service, said in a statement.
The carrier will also transition to "eco-friendly" flatware in its lounges.
American said that the move will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds (32,200 kg) of plastic each year.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier joins rival Alaska Airlines, which announced in May its plans to replace plastic straws with more environmentally friendly alternatives.
On Monday, Starbucks Corp, the world's largest coffee chain, said it would no longer offer plastic straws at its 28,000 locations by 2020.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Announces a Biopic on Chanakya; Neeraj Pandey to Direct the Film; Deets Inside
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba Dedicates Win to Thai Cave Survivors
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Congress Man Files Complaint Against Netflix's Sacred Games for 'Insulting' Rajiv Gandhi
- Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed