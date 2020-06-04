WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

American Billionaires' Wealth Jumps by over Half a Trillion during Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

Representative image.

Representative image.

During the 11 weeks from March 18, when U.S. lockdowns started, the wealth of America's richest people surged by over $565 billion, while 42.6 million workers filed for unemployment, the report said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
Share this:

The combined wealth of America's billionaires, including Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg, jumped over 19% or by half a trillion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, according to a report published by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS).

During the 11 weeks from March 18, when U.S. lockdowns started, the wealth of America's richest people surged by over $565 billion, while 42.6 million workers filed for unemployment, the report said.

"These statistics remind us that we are more economically and racially divided than at any time in decades," said Chuck Collins, a co-author of the report.

During the 11 week period, Bezos saw his wealth soar by about $36.2 billion while Zuckerberg's fortune surged by about $30.1 billion. Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's net worth also rose $14.1 billion.

The past week also saw the wealth of U.S. billionaires jump by $79 billion, according to the report.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading