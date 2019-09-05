American Teen's Surprise Visit Goes Wrong after Mother Mistakes Her For Intruder, Shoots Her
The mother had a licensed .38 Special revolver and was home alone when she heard noise coming from the kitchen or hallway, police chief John Norman told the station.
Representative image.
Washington: An American woman shot and wounded her 18-year-old daughter when she showed up to pay a surprise visit and the mother thought there was an intruder in the house, reports said Wednesday.
The girl, coming home from college for an unannounced visit, was hit in the arm but will survive Friday's incident in Girard, Ohio, local TV station WFMJ said.
The mother had a licensed .38 Special revolver and was home alone when she heard noise coming from the kitchen or hallway, police chief John Norman told the station.
"She stated that the bedroom door opened where she was at — and she had a gun readily available and fired a round at someone coming through the door," said Norman.
The mother was shocked to learn she had shot her daughter, said Norman.
A local district attorney will decide if charges are brought, he said. Gun possession, permitted under the Second Amendment to the US constitution, is widespread in the US.
Around 40,000 people died from gunfire in 2017, according to government figures.
The Gun Violence Archive says 1,112 people have died in accidental shootings so far this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Sees Major Drop
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- India Take on Oman in their First Match of 2022 FIFA Word Cup Qualifiers
- Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'
- Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now