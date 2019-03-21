LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

American Stabs Japanese Wife to Death in Tokyo Court During Heated Divorce Drama

The man stabbed his wife at the entrance of the Family Court and then fled. The police caught him later at a nearby park.

Associated Press

Updated:March 21, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
American Stabs Japanese Wife to Death in Tokyo Court During Heated Divorce Drama
Police investigators inspect the site where the woman was attacked in Tokyo (AP)
Loading...
Tokya: Japanese police arrested an American man on Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing his Japanese wife at a court where they were to settle a divorce, officials and media reports said.

The man, identified only as 32-year-old US citizen, stabbed the woman in the neck near a security check at the entrance to Tokyo Family Court, police said. The suspect's name was not released due to concern about his mental condition and his motive was not known, police said.

The victim, identified as Kyoko Wilson, 31, was taken to a hospital but later died, police said.

Television video showed police and court guards scrambling to cover the crime scene with a blue tarp. An aerial view showed the man after he had apparently fled being caught in a nearby park, where he was seen lying on the ground surrounded by police.

The suspect had three knives and police believe he ambushed the woman when she walked into the building, NHK public television reported.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram