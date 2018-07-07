American Statesman Kissinger to Deliver Speech on India-US Ties

Former top American diplomat and national strategist Henry Kissinger will deliver a rare speech on the US-India relationship here next week.Kissinger, 95, would participate in Chairman's Dialogue with John Chambers, chairman of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) during its first annual Leadership Summit on July 12.The former secretary of state, who is one of the top statesmen, has had profound influence over America's national security and foreign policy over the past several decades.Kissinger is among one of the few individuals who are frequently consulted by President Donald Trump on issues relating to foreign policy and national security."Kissinger has not spoken for a long time on this relationship. He is trusted by everybody. He's a great thinker and I think it's important to hear from him on the relationship between the two countries," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi told PTI ahead of the first annual celebrations of the year-old organisation.The summit would felicitate two business leaders, one each from India and the US, in recognition of their contribution in building India-US relationship.The maiden US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Award would be presented to Ajay Singh (Chairman/Managing Director, SpiceJet) and Jim Umpleby (CEO of Caterpillar).The India-US relationship is not just about trade. It is much much beyond that, Aghi said, adding that the relationship has moved to a much more higher plateau.The USISPF has one of the most powerful boards in the US comprising eminent business leaders and about 250 top companies from both the countries. It has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Silicon Valley, Washington DC and New York."We are the only independent not-for-profit entity which is focused on this relationship. We have a long way to go."We would like to see at least 500,000 Indian students in the US. We would like to see more effort on the legislative side. We'd like to work with the government of India on ease of doing business," Aghi said, adding that he would like to see a greater collaboration between American and Indian institutions to bring quality education in India.