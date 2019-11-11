American Woman Creates Ruckus at Islamabad Airport in Protest

Islamabad: In a dramatic incident, a 70-year-old US woman created a ruckus at the Islamabad airport by lying down on the floor after Pakistani authorities allegedly tried to deport her, according to a media report.

The American woman arrived in Pakistan on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Manchester, UK, Geo News reported.

The woman, seen sitting on a wheelchair, was allegedly blacklisted by authorities in Pakistan. When the airport staff tried to deport her on Sunday, she started screaming and lay down on the floor of the airport in protest, it said.

The issue was brought to the notice of the American embassy and the staff was called to the airport to resolve the issue, the report added.

According to her passport, the woman was born in Washington.

However, it was not clear why she was blacklisted by Pakistan authorities.

