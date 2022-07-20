American Woman Gang Raped in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, 1 Suspect Held

An American woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

The police said that the incident happened in the Fort Monroe hill station in DG Khan district which is 500 kilometers from the city of Lahore. The survivor visited the place with two friends, Muzamil Sipra and Azan Khosa, who invited her to make video blogs. The survivor is also a video blogger who runs a Facebook page.

The deputy commissioner of the DG Khan district Anwar Baryar said the American girl traveled to Fort Monroe from Karachi after receiving an invitation from her friends mentioned above. After coming to Lahore she visited the house of Muzmal Sipra on Sunday. Sipra is a resident of Rajanpur district in Punjab which is located 550 kilometers from Lahore.

The 21-year-old survivor was living in Pakistan for the past seven months on a tourist visa.

News agency PTI obtained a copy of the FIR which said that the survivor visited Fort Monroe and made a vlog along with Sipra and his friend Azan Khosa on Sunday.

The survivor alleged that the suspects gang raped her inside a hotel and made a video of the act to blackmail her. “We stayed in a hotel at Fort Monroe where both suspects gang raped me and also made a video of the act to blackmail me,” the survivor alleged.

Sipra was arrested by the Border Military Police and raids are on to arrest Azan Khosa. They have been charged under the Section 376 and 292 b of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police said that a medico-legal test of the survivor was done.

Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz said he took note of the incident. He directed the Punjab province top cop to monitor the case personally. “The suspects will be given exemplary punishment according to the law and justice be provided to the victim,” Shehbaz was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)

