Americans Call US Role 'Failure' in Afghanistan, Biden's Approval Rating At All-time Low: Survey

After the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, which completed on August 31, Joe Biden’s approval rating as the president of the US is at an all-time low.

A report in Hindustan Times quoted study from Marist National Poll with NPR and PBS Newshour as saying that Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to a new low of 43 per cent, the lowest since he took office in January this year.

Majority of the Americans disapprove the way Biden handled the foreign policy, with a large section terming the US’ role in Afghanistan a “failure".

While Joe Biden’s approval rating as the US president is currently at 43 per cent, about 56 per cent of Americans disapprove of his handling of foreign policy. Around 61 per cent of the populace is against the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the data published by Marist Poll reveals.

Biden sticked to August 31 deadline of evacuation from Afghanistan drawing much criticism. He said withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war was the best and the right decision for America. He said there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of the American people.

I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America, Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House on Tuesday.

The report added that around 61 percent of the population is against the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Although Americans remain confused about the way ahead in Afghanistan, a majority (around 71%) say that US role was a “failure", the poll said.

Opposition had attacked the move calling it disgraceful and disastrous departure.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines. “This was a disgraceful and disastrous departure that will allow the Taliban and al Qaeda to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by having complete control of Afghanistan,

Biden has been receiving criticism from his party members as well. Among the 71 percent Americans who called the US role as failure include 73 percent Republicans and 66 percent Democrats. This section also includes around 75 per cent of independent politicians.

However, the poll also revealed that Americans do not hold Biden solely responsible for the situation in Afghanistan. Overall, the largest section of all those who were polled, 36 per cent, ranked George W Bush as being the most responsible for the ‘failure’ of the military mission, followed by Joe Biden at 21 percent, Barack Obama at 15 percent, and Donald Trump at 12 percent.

