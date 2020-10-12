American Duo Wins 2020 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Commercial Auctions

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for their work on commercial auctions, the Nobel Committee said.

The duo was honoured "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats," the jury said.

BREAKING NEWS: The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/tBAblj1xf8 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2020

This year’s Economic Science Laureates have not just clarified how auctions work and why bidders behave in a certain way, but used their theoretical discoveries to invent entirely new auction formats for the sale of goods and services, said the jury.