1-MIN READ

American Duo Wins 2020 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Commercial Auctions

Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson. (Twitter/Nobel Prize).

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for their work on commercial auctions, the Nobel Committee said.

The duo was honoured "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats," the jury said.

This year’s Economic Science Laureates have not just clarified how auctions work and why bidders behave in a certain way, but used their theoretical discoveries to invent entirely new auction formats for the sale of goods and services, said the jury.


