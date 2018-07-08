English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amid 3-Year Involvement in Yemen's War, UAE Extends Compulsory Military Service to 16 Months
Men who hold a high school diploma or its equivalent will serve 16 months instead of 12, while those who do not have a high school qualification continue to serve for two years.
A member of the United Arab Emirates' armed forces demonstrates his skills in Abu Dhabi (File photo: Reuters)
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has extended compulsory military service for Emirati men from 12 to 16 months, state news agency WAM reported, amid a three-year involvement in Yemen's war.
The UAE, a federation of seven emirates with a mostly expatriate population, is a key member of a Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to restore the internationally recognised Yemeni government in exile.
"The general command of the armed forces ... announced the extension of the legal period for national service ... to 16 instead of 12 months," WAM said late on Saturday.
The UAE introduced mandatory military service in 2014 for Emirati men. It kept participation for women, who can serve only for nine months, optional and requiring approval of their legal guardians.
Men who hold a high school diploma or its equivalent will serve 16 months instead of 12, while those who do not have a high school qualification continue to serve for two years.
Also Watch
The UAE, a federation of seven emirates with a mostly expatriate population, is a key member of a Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to restore the internationally recognised Yemeni government in exile.
"The general command of the armed forces ... announced the extension of the legal period for national service ... to 16 instead of 12 months," WAM said late on Saturday.
The UAE introduced mandatory military service in 2014 for Emirati men. It kept participation for women, who can serve only for nine months, optional and requiring approval of their legal guardians.
Men who hold a high school diploma or its equivalent will serve 16 months instead of 12, while those who do not have a high school qualification continue to serve for two years.
Also Watch
-
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Rakitic Dreaming of Going Further Than Croatia's Heroes of 1998
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield