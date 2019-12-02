Amid Climate Crisis, Humanity Must Choose Between Hope or Surrender: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Madrid: Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation, humanity must choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of the UN COP25 climate conference Tuesday.

"One is the path of surrender, where we have sleepwalked past the point of no return, jeopardising the health and safety of everyone on this planet," Guterres said.

