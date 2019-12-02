English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Climate Crisis, Humanity Must Choose Between Hope or Surrender: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
UN chief Antonio Guterres was speaking on Monday at the opening of a two-week United Nations climate meeting in Madrid.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers his opening speech at the start of the U.N. climate change conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 2, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Madrid: Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation, humanity must choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of the UN COP25 climate conference Tuesday.
"One is the path of surrender, where we have sleepwalked past the point of no return, jeopardising the health and safety of everyone on this planet," Guterres said.
