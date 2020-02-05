English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Amid Continued Unrest and Protests in Chile, Football Fans Set Fire to Seats During Match

Chile soccer fans light a fire in the stands while the coaches of both teams watch the game REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 5, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Santiago: Chilean football fans set fire to seats, pelted police with missiles and vented their anger towards President Sebastian Pinera during a Copa Libertadores match at the National Stadium on Tuesday amid continuing social unrest in the country.

The match between Universidad de Chile and Brazil's Internacional, the first of a two-leg qualifying encounter, continued as firemen fought the blaze on the terraces, South American media reported.

The match ended 0-0.

Chile was hit by a wave of unrest last year as people angry at inequality and shabby social services took to the streets.

The protests started up again last week after a police truck ran over and killed a fan of the Colo Colo club following a match against Palestino.

The killing prompted fans from rival clubs to unite in protest against what they say is brutal treatment of the Chilean police, known as the Carabineros.

Several human rights groups accuse security forces of violations that range from rape to torture and undue force.

