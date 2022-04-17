Amid ‘Go Gota Go’ Cry in Sri Lanka, Spectre of 2019 Easter Bombings Revives, Families Demand Justice

Ramesh Dharuka remembers the 2019 Easter bombings as though they took place just yesterday. He was barely seven at that time, but the memory is replenished with every passing year, shining up the details and bringing up new ones with every commemoration. As another anniversary of the Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka arrives, Dharuka looks back on the day he was running home without realising he was bleeding.

“I went to church along with my sister to celebrate Easter. While we were offering prayers, we heard some sounds and I saw my sister scream and falling. I got scared and ran out in search of my parents. I didn’t realise I was bleeding till I reached home. I told my mom that there was a blast in the church. She then told me that it must be the fireworks,” 10-year-old Ramesh Dharuka told News18.com.

His sister Sneha Mindani was one of the many injured in the Sunday Easter attacks. She was in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital for six months. A metal piece had pierced through her skull, which had been operated upon multiple times and often kept open for some time. She was kept in a special procedure room and her parents could barely see her for six months.

Advertisement

While Sneha had a narrow escape, there were scores (several accounts have placed the death toll at 280) who were killed in the series of attacks on April 21, 2019.

Indika, who lost one of his daughters in the bombings, said Kanishka Hirushi, 13, was hit while the other, Tharushi Probodha, 8, had a narrow escape when she bent down to tie her shoelace at the church. Indika recounted when they were trying to run away, his wife fainted and that’s when they realised her stomach was swollen. “We had to rush her to the hospital. Only then we got to know that her liver was split into two. There are still two metals in her body and those can’t be removed. She has to bear the pain for the rest of her life.”

Tharushi, who was eight years old when the blasts took place, is still traumatised. She has been unable to come to terms with the aftermath of the attacks. She locked herself in the room for over a year. It took her immense time to gradually recover from the trauma.

“All we did was go to our place of worship but came back with a dead body. What did we do to deserve this? My wife was not even able to attend our daughter’s funeral as she was still in the ICU,” he added.

The horror stories go deeper than this. A family lost an eight-month-old child in the attacks. The mother was seen carrying her son out of the bombing site, cradling his immobile body with wounds all over his face. Unable to cope with the loss of their son, the couple left for Italy thereafter.

The memories of the Easter bombings are being relived at the Galle Face protest site in Colombo, where a majorly Sinhalese crowd has been asking for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for over a week.

Amid the tear-filled remembrances, there are also demands for justice, trials and punishment against the perpetrators of the attack. “We don’t know who were behind the series of bomb blasts. It has been three years and the murderers are roaming freely. We want the perpetrators to be brought to book,” said Akash, one of the organisers of the memorial meet.

Advertisement

Besides the 280 deaths, more than 500 were injured after a wave of blasts by a group of suicide bombers hit churches and top-end hotels in Sri Lanka. Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith in his address at the UN Human rights council in Geneva in March this year said the massacre was part of a “grand political ploy” and urged the United Nations to probe into the genesis and motivations behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Easter Sunday bombings were the deadliest violence Sri Lanka has witnessed since the end of civil war in 2009.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.