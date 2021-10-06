Amid Recent Advances by China, Taiwan's Defence Min Expresses Concern, Says Military Tensions At Worst in More Than 40 Years

As China is ramping up its military might, Taiwan stands concerned that Beijing might mount a ‘full scale’ invasion by 2025. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng in the parliament said that military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years – certainly the “most serious” since he joined the military.

Cheng further mentioned that there was an added risk of ‘misfire’ across the sensitive Taiwan Strait and that while China already has the required arsenal to take Taiwan by force. The cost of a “full scale” war for Beijing might be at its lowest by 2025, when a potential invasion seems likely, he added.

He further told news agency Reuters, “for me as a military man, the urgency is right in front of me. By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will not start a war easily, having to take many other things into consideration.”

Reportedly, Chiu Kuo-cheng, the defence minister was answering a Taiwanese parliamentary committee reviewing special military spending of T$240 billion ($8.6 billion) for homemade weapons including missiles and warships.

Over a four day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft entered its air defence zone, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls Beijing’s continued harassment of the island. Taiwan’s special military spending over the next five years will go mostly toward naval weapons including anti-ship weapons such as land-based missile systems.

