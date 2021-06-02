Amid Reports of Myocarditis in Vaccine Recipients, Here's All You Need to Know About the Disease

Israel on Tuesday reported a small number of myocarditis or heart inflammation cases, largely among young males who received jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. According to the country’s health ministry, 275 cases of this type were reported out of a total of 5 million persons who were vaccinated between December 2020 and May 2021.

“There is a potential correlation between obtaining the second dose (of Pfizer) vaccination and the emergence of myocarditis among men aged 16 to 30," according to a study commissioned by the Israeli health ministry.

According to the health ministry, 95 percent of the cases were minor, and most patients stayed in the hospital for no more than four days. Israel has not halted its vaccination rollout; in fact, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in children aged 12 to 15.

What is Myocarditis?

Myocarditis is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed. By forming scar tissue and causing the heart to pump harder to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body, inflammation weakens and enlarges the heart. Cardiovascular illnesses are typically associated with the elderly, although myocarditis has no such limitations.

The disease can affect anyone, from young adults to children and even infants, according to the Myocarditis Foundation, a group of physicians and researchers. Those who have entered puberty and are in their early 30s fall into the high-risk category. Males are twice as likely as females to be affected by it. It is also the third most common cause of death in children and young people.

Symptoms of Myocarditis

Fatigue, chest pain, lightheadedness, swelling of the feet and ankles, arrhythmia, and cardiac arrest are all signs of myocarditis. According to studies, many more have modest symptoms and are never diagnosed. However, as the majority of patients have no obvious symptoms, this condition stays misdiagnosed in a significant portion of the population.

Myocarditis and Vaccine

On May 22, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began investigating allegations of Pfizer vaccine-related myocarditis in young patients. According to the CDC, this disease was more common among adolescent guys who had received their second dose. The CDC told reporters that “most cases appear to be minor," and that “case follow-up is ongoing."

Myocarditis and Covid-19

Researchers warn against delaying immunisation since Covid-19 can induce myocarditis and a variety of other problems, but that the benefits of vaccine much exceed the risks. Nachman Ash, Israel’s pandemic-response coordinator, confirmed this to Reuters.

