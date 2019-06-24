Amid Rising Tensions, Britain Raises Concerns of 'Accidental War' Between US and Iran
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that although the UK government believes that neither the US and Iran wishes for war, an 'accidental war' is possible.
File photos of Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani.
London: Britain does not think either the United States or Iran want a war but is very concerned an accidental war could be triggered, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday.
"We are very concerned: we don't think either side wants a war, but we are very concerned that we could get into an accidental war and we are doing everything we can to ratchet things down," Hunt told BBC radio.
Hunt said Britain had been closely in touch with the United States over the "very dangerous situation in the Gulf"
"We have been doing everything we can to de-escalate the situation," Hunt said.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday landed in Jeddah to consult with regional allies over the escalating tensions with Iran.
The top US diplomat, who will proceed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told reporters before departing that Washington wanted talks with Tehran even as it planned to impose "significant" new economic sanctions.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore in First Weekend, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- ‘Cricket Not About Six Pack’: Jayawardane Uses Malinga’s Viral Image to Hail Heroics Against England
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Meet All the Contestants of Kamal Haasan-hosted Reality Show
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Washed-out Matches May Cost Insurers Rs 100 Crore
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s