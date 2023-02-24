Amid Russia-Ukraine War, India Can Contribute to Comprehensive, Just & Lasting Peace: Italian Envoy | Exclusive

One of the worst military conflicts of this century, the Russia-Ukraine war is completing a year.

The war which began as a surprise “special military operation" from Russia was supposed to achieve the desired results in days or maximum in weeks. However, a swift and firm support from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union not only blocked the Russian ambition, but also ensured that Ukraine’s standing in the year-long war remains a match to the Russian offensive.

Italy, a member of the European Union and NATO both, has been standing with Ukraine in this war. Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca, in an exclusive interview, discusses the ongoing war in Ukraine as it enters the second year.

Edited excerpts:

The war has been going on for 12 months. Are any serious diplomatic efforts being made to defuse the crisis?

Political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine, together with pressure on Moscow, are intended to create conditions for start of a negotiated path towards a “just peace”, in President Zelensky’s words, taking into account Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The people of Ukraine deserve to live safely in an independent and undivided country under the government that they have elected. Any diplomatic effort with this aim is welcome, and Italy is looking forward to it, provided the principles of international law are respected. There can be no peace without justice.

With NATO and USA training Ukrainians and assuring more advanced weapons, will the stalemate continue for long?

Let me first recall that NATO is not part of the conflict. Russia, and Russia only, is responsible for this reckless and cruel war of aggression against Ukraine. NATO has always been and remains a purely defensive and regional alliance. It was freely chosen by the governments of the East European Countries in the aftermath of the Cold War. The same is happening today with Finland and Sweden, which have decided to join NATO because they felt threatened by Russia. As for the military support that a great number of countries, including Italy, are providing to Kiev, this assistance is aimed at helping Ukraine defend itself, its infrastructure, productive base, and the lives of people. The alternative to the present stalemate could have been the defeat of Ukraine. One could call that peace, but what kind of peace can be built on abuse and violence?

The global security and economic order have been broadly disrupted with the year-long Russia-Ukraine war. How has Italy been impacted by the war in Ukraine?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken the pillars on which the international community is built and its consequences are felt almost everywhere, not just Europe. It has destabilised global energy and food markets and, of course, Italy has also been affected, as it was depending on Russia as a source of energy and had to rapidly look for alternatives once the European sanctions were approved. A high price for electricity is now paid by households and companies, many of which were just recovering from the Covid crisis. Inflation is at its highest after many years. But the government and the Italian people remain strong in their support to Ukraine.

There is a huge migration of Ukrainians to different countries in Europe. Will it have an impact on the social order in the long term?

We hope that there will be no “long term” and that the displaced Ukrainians will be able to go back as soon as possible to a pacified country. This is also why reconstruction is of utmost importance and Italy is committed to playing a key role. In the meantime, we will also continue to stand with the Ukrainian population, covering its humanitarian needs. In the past year, we donated over 60 million Euros to Ukraine and bordering countries for this purpose and gave safe haven to over 170,000 Ukrainians who fled to Italy. Kyiv can always count on Italy’s solidarity, a country which, already before the aggression, hosted one of the largest global communities of Ukrainians abroad.

India has a connection with both sides of the warring faction. Do you see a scope for India to pacify the fighting sides?

India can surely play a constructive role. This country values the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations of territorial integrity and sovereignty of every state, big or small, and is aware of the importance of a rule-based order, as a precondition for development and prosperity of every country. India has already called for respect of the basic tenets of humanity and against the prospect of usage of nuclear weapons. It has already called for the cessation of hostility. Especially this year, when its voice will be louder, thanks to its presidency of the G20, India can contribute in paving the way towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. We are confident that it will do that.

​

Read all the Latest News here