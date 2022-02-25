Amid Russian Invasion, Man's Tearful Goodbye to Daughter Captures Havoc Gripping Ukraine | WATCH

Chaos and devastation gripped Ukraine on Thursday morning after Russia launched a military offensive targeting its southern neighbour’s defence infrastructure on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. The invasion, being termed as the “darkest hours of Europe since World War II" by world leaders, has led to panic among civilians in Ukraine.

Loud explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region of east Ukraine as well as in the southern port city of Odesa. Civilians were rushed to bomb shelters and basements even as emotional scenes unfolded in areas under attack. People are reportedly stuck in underground metros, while in border areas, many have left behind their belongings and pets to cross over to safety and shelter in Poland.

One such scene was of a father-daughter duo in Ukraine that caught people’s attention. In a heart-breaking video now circulating on social media, a Ukrainian man can be seen bidding a tearful goodbye to his little daughter as she boards a bus for a safe destination. According to reports on social media, the father is staying behind to defend his country.

In the video, the two can be seen weeping as the father fixes a cap onto his daughter’s head and kisses her on the cheek, finally parting after a tight hug.

Video of Ukrainian father saying goodbye to his kids while he stays behind to fight. Fuck war. pic.twitter.com/rvIzotI8pE — Peter Yang (@petergyang) February 24, 2022

Thousands of civilians in other countries, especially belonging to EU as well as United Kingdom and United States, are condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and have taken to the streets to register their protest. Amid Putin calling the first day of invasion as “successful", reports of anti-war protests also came in from Moscow where police are detaining protesters.

Even as G7 leaders agreed on “devastating packages of sanctions" against Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a “return to the path of diplomacy” and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence between Russia and Ukraine, in a telephonic conversation with Putin. He also raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine and told the Russian premier that India was attaching the highest priority in safely evacuating its citizens.

The PMO said PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that differences between Russia and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) can only be resolved through “honest and sincere dialogue". He appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for “concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

(With agency inputs)

