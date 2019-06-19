Amid Strained Ties With Iran, US Envoy Says Donald Trump Wants to Negotiate
Brian Hook briefed lawmakers at a House panel Wednesday amid concerns from some in Congress that the situation in the Middle East could escalate into military conflict.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: The US special envoy says President Donald Trump's Iran policy is ultimately aimed at bringing Tehran to the negotiating table.
Hook said, "No one should be uncertain about our desire for peace or our readiness to normalize relations should we reach a comprehensive deal."
Some in Congress have voiced concerns that US troop buildups, sanctions pressure and heated rhetoric could accidentally pull the US into a military confrontation with Iran.
The Pentagon approved an additional 1,000 troops to the region after a recent attack on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the US blames on Iran.
