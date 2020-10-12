Next Story
Amid 'Strong' Second Wave of Covid-19, French PM Does Not Rule Out Local Lockdown
Tougher measures were also announced in Paris and in 10 other cities. (Image: Twitter/ @JeanCASTEX)
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections.
”Nothing must be excluded,” Castex told Franceinfo radio after he was asked about potential local lockdowns.
Castex also said the country was facing a ”strong” second wave of new COVID-19 infections.