Amid Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan, Germany's Angela Merkel Calls It 'Terrible'; China, Russia Establish Ties

Even as the United States has come under criticism amid the Taliban take over of Afghanistan, president Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he stood by his decision of pulling out troops.

Biden’s address to the US comes at a time when the media is awash with images of thousands of Afghans trying to flee the country in a bid to escape living under Taliban’s regime. Afghans who have managed to escape say that it will be the end of progress that the country made in the last 20 years.

Countries across the world, including the US, are trying to evacuate citizens. And desperate Afghan citizens are flocking to the airport to find a way to escape.

Biden squarely put the blame of being unable to stand against Taliban’s blitzkrieg on the Afghan government and military saying, “We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future."

As the world comes to terms with the reality of a government in Afghanistan ruled by militants, here’s a look at how world leaders have reacted as chaos and conflict continues in Afghanistan.

Germany’s Angela Merkel Calls it ‘Dramatic and Terrible’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the return of the Taliban to power was “particularly dramatic and terrible". AFP quoted her as saying, “It is terrible for the millions of Afghans who had worked for a freer society and who, with the support of the Western community, have focused on democracy, on education, on women’s rights.”

Earlier, Germany had said that it would stop aid to Afghanistan if there was a forcible military take over. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told German broadcaster ZDF last Thursday, “We will not send another cent to this country if the Taliban take complete control, introduce Sharia law and turn it into a caliphate.”

Pakistan’s Imran Khan Calls It ‘Breaking the Shackles of Slavery’

Pakistan has long faced criticism from nations across the globe for harbouring militant groups like the Taliban on its own soil and backing its existence in Afghanistan. Talking about the take over that could mean the end of basic human and civil rights for many, especially the women of the country, Khan said, “You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery.”

India ‘Closely Monitoring Situation’

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to make a comment on the Taliban take over, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to say that India was monitoring the situation closely. “Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions (are) on with partners in that regard,” he said.

India has sent flights to evacuate citizens from the country as the chaos unfolded. The return of the Taliban regime also directly affects India, given its proximity to Afghanistan. India has seen Taliban-backed terror incidents in the past. The new Taliban regime has already warned India. Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen had said, “If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They’ve seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them.”

UK’s Boris Johnson Calls For ‘Unified Approach’

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country holds the rotating G7 presidency, called for a virtual meeting of the group’s leaders to discuss the crisis to agree a “unified approach".

Johnson had earlier said on Friday that the UK and its partners should ensure “the government of Kabul does not allow that country, again, to be a breeding ground for terror".

France Says Afghanistan Can’t Become ‘Sanctuary of Terrorism’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, in a televised address to France, said that Afghanistan shouldn’t again become the “sanctuary of terrorism". “This is key for international security and peace… we will do everything for Russia, the United States and Europe to cooperate efficiently as our interests are the same," Macron was quoted by AFP as saying.

Macron called on the UN Security Council to come up with a “reasonable and unified" response and said he had spoken to UK prime minister Boris Johnson of fellow permanent UNSC member Britain, adding that “joint initiatives" would be agreed in the next hours.

He described the situation in Afghanistan as an “important challenge for our own security" and a “fight against a common enemy of terrorism".

New Zealand Implores Taliban to Uphold Human Rights

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday implored Taliban leaders to uphold human rights in Afghanistan by allowing women to continue in work and education and to let foreigners and Afghans who want to leave the country go, Reuters reported.

The report quoted Adern saying at a news conference “I would just again implore those who made these moves in recent days to acknowledge what the international community has called for - human rights and the safety of their people.”

“What we want to see is women and girls being able to access work and education. These are things that have traditionally not been available to them where there has been governance by Taliban," she said

Turkey Offers ‘Technical Support’

Even as chaos ensured in the Kabul airport Turkey said it was ready to provide support and security to the Taliban. Reuters quoted a Turkish source as saying, “At the point reached, there is total chaos at Kabul airport. Order has been completely disrupted… At this stage, the process of Turkish soldiers taking up control of the airport has automatically been dropped.”

“However, in the event that the Taliban asks for technical support, Turkey can provide security and technical support at the airport."

Turkey had plans to over Kabul airport after NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, but dropped its plans on Monday. Turkey has 600 troops in Afghanistan and had offered to keep them in Kabul to guard and operate the airport after other NATO members pulled out.

Moscow ‘Establishes Contact’ with New Regime

AFP reported that Moscow had “established working contacts with representatives of the new authorities" and Russia’s ambassador was due to meet the Taliban on Tuesday.

Even as videos and photos of chaos in Kabul airport made headlines the Russian foreign ministry said the situation was “stabilising" and that the Taliban had started to “restore public order".

Russia’s ambassador was due to meet the Taliban on Tuesday and Moscow claimed the militants had vowed to “guarantee the safety of local people", despite thousands of Afghans trying to flee the group’s hardline version of Islam. Russia also said its embassy in Kabul will stay open, unlike several other countries that have evacuated officials from the country.

China Readies to ‘Deepen’ Ties With Taliban

According to AFP, a Chinese government spokesman said on Monday that Beijing was ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," said a foreign ministry spokeswoman.

Iran ‘Monitoring’ Developments

Tehran has said that it wants to maintain good relations with its eastern neighbour and was “closely monitoring" developments there. Ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi was quoted by AFP as saying, “The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should offer an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country.”

Iran hosts nearly 3.5 million Afghans, who make up nearly four percent of its population, according to the UN refugee agency.

