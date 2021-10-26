Amid Tiff With Army Chief, Pak PM Formally Appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as New ISI Chief

Ending months of speculation and under-the-surface tension, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday issued a notification formally appointing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He will replace outgoing chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

The notification, being seen as a face-saving gesture by Khan, states that Anjum will take over as ISI chief from November 20, and Hameed will continue holding the charge till then.

News18 had earlier reported that Khan wanted to retain outgoing ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed till December but Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had taken strong exception to it. Bajwa reportedly told Khan that he could - at the most - retain Hameed till November 15. The army chief had also told Khan that the ‘civil government’ should not interfere in military matters.

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had instructed Lt Gen Anjum to take charge. He has also instated a tradition of at least a year of experience as Core Commander mandatory to become army chief.

