Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Amid Trump's Efforts to Halt Immigration, US Detained Nearly One Million Migrants in Last 12 Months

The surge came mainly from Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence, crossing in large groups and family units into the US from Mexico and turning themselves in to ask for asylum.

AFP

Updated:October 9, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amid Trump's Efforts to Halt Immigration, US Detained Nearly One Million Migrants in Last 12 Months
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States (Image : Reuters).

Washington: US border agents arrested or stopped nearly one million undocumented migrants at the southern border with Mexico in the last 12 months, the most in more than a decade, a top official said Tuesday.

The surge came amid President Donald Trump's tough efforts to halt illegal immigration, which began to show results only in the last three months when border arrests plummeted.

Acting Director of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Mark Morgan said migrants arrested at the border fell to just over 52,000 in September, the final month of the 2019 fiscal year, down from over 144,000 in May and the lowest monthly figure in one year.

The surge came mainly from Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence, crossing in large groups and family units into the US from Mexico and turning themselves in to ask for asylum.

For most that meant being processed by immigration officials and then released to await a hearing on their asylum claim, but they usually disappeared into the US interior hoping to settle.

The Trump administration has stepped up efforts to discourage an exodus from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador by asking Mexico to impede their transit and requiring them to apply for asylum in the first country they enter -- meaning either Guatemala or Mexico.

"CBP is continuing to collaborate with our foreign partners -- particularly, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras -- to address this as a regional crisis," Morgan said in a White House briefing.

The administration has ordered the expulsion of any asylum seekers back to Mexico, and is fighting a court injunction blocking the implementation of that order.

Besides restricting the ability of migrants to claim asylum, the White House has pressed forward on erecting more wall along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border, diverting Defense

Department funds committed to other programs for wall construction after Congress declined to provide the budget.

Morgan said 71 miles of new barrier had been built and predicted that a total of 450 miles would be completed by the end of 2020.

"It's a tough process," he said. "You have to obtain the land and land acquisition is a tough thing."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram