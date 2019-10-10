Amid Tussle Over Trade Issues, Trump Says He will Meet Top Chinese Envoy on Friday

Washington: President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will meet with China's trade envoy as the two sides pursue fraught negotiations to resolve their escalating trade war.

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal but do I?" Trump said on Twitter.

Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

"I meet with the vice premier tomorrow at the White House."

Markets had gyrated overnight following a media report that Chinese delegation could cut short its visit.

