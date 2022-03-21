CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ammonia Leak Contaminates Area in East Ukraine's Sumy

Ukrainian armed forces hold drills in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine; February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.

An ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has contaminated an area with a radius of more than 5 kilometers (3 miles), officials said early Monday. Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn’t say what caused the leak.

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks. Authorities urged people in Sumy to breathe through gauze bandages soaked in citric acid.

first published:March 21, 2022, 11:32 IST