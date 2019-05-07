English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amnesty International Activist Held in Poland for Adding LGBT Symbol to Revered Icon
Poland Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said on Twitter that a woman was detained Monday in the central city of Plock for desecration of the icon of Mother of God of Czestochowa.
Warsaw: A protest has been planned in Poland later Tuesday after police held for a few hours an Amnesty International activist on allegations that she desecrated the country's most-revered Catholic icon by adding the LGBT rainbow colors to its halos.
Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said on Twitter that the woman was detained Monday in the central city of Plock and would hear charges over the desecration of the icon of Mother of God of Czestochowa.
In predominantly Catholic Poland, individuals can face up to two years in prison for hurting religious feelings. Amnesty International has identified the woman detained by police Monday as their activist, Elzbieta Podlesna, and called the charges "spurious."
