English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amnesty Urges Sri Lanka to Halt Death Penalty Plans, Says Move Will Not End Drug-related Crimes
Authorities have intensified a crackdown on narcotics to deter smugglers from using the Indian Ocean island nation as a transit point for distribution in the region.
Representative image.
Loading...
Colombo: Amnesty International has urged Sri Lanka to halt plans to resume executions after more than four decades, saying capital punishment will not end drug-related crimes.
The statement by the rights group on Wednesday came two days after Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena announced that dates have been set for the country's first executions in 43 years amid rising alarm over drug-related crimes.
Authorities have intensified a crackdown on narcotics to deter smugglers from using the Indian Ocean island nation as a transit point for distribution in the region.
Biraj Patnaik, South Asia director of Amnesty International, said there is no perfect criminal justice system and the risk of executing an innocent person can never be eliminated.
"There is no coming back from an execution," Patnaik said.
Amnesty International says legislative amendments in Iran have resulted in a significant decrease in executions of people convicted of drug-related offences.
It said trials in Sri Lanka of those facing possible execution could fail to meet fair international standards, due to torture and forced confessions being routinely practiced in the criminal justice system, as noted by the National Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and United Nations officials.
"The death penalty is also a punishment that disproportionately affects people from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds," Patnaikh0 said.
Sri Lanka last executed a prisoner in 1976. Currently, 1,299 prisoners are on death row, including 48 convicted of drug offenses. Prison authorities have advertised to recruit two hangmen.
Sri Lanka is predominantly Buddhist, a religion that advocates non-violence. Sirisena has said the country has had positive influences from all religions but tough law enforcement is necessary to curb crime and maintain order.
Sirisena's move has drawn criticism from Great Britain and the European Union.
On Monday, police publicly destroyed 770 kilograms of drugs seized in 2016 and 2017. Police have seized 731 kilograms of heroin, 1 kilogram of cocaine and 1,607 kilograms of marijuana so far this year.
Marijuana is the most widely used illegal drug in Sri Lanka, followed by heroin and cocaine. Drug-related arrests rose 2 per cent in 2017 from the previous year to 81,156.
The statement by the rights group on Wednesday came two days after Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena announced that dates have been set for the country's first executions in 43 years amid rising alarm over drug-related crimes.
Authorities have intensified a crackdown on narcotics to deter smugglers from using the Indian Ocean island nation as a transit point for distribution in the region.
Biraj Patnaik, South Asia director of Amnesty International, said there is no perfect criminal justice system and the risk of executing an innocent person can never be eliminated.
"There is no coming back from an execution," Patnaik said.
Amnesty International says legislative amendments in Iran have resulted in a significant decrease in executions of people convicted of drug-related offences.
It said trials in Sri Lanka of those facing possible execution could fail to meet fair international standards, due to torture and forced confessions being routinely practiced in the criminal justice system, as noted by the National Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and United Nations officials.
"The death penalty is also a punishment that disproportionately affects people from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds," Patnaikh0 said.
Sri Lanka last executed a prisoner in 1976. Currently, 1,299 prisoners are on death row, including 48 convicted of drug offenses. Prison authorities have advertised to recruit two hangmen.
Sri Lanka is predominantly Buddhist, a religion that advocates non-violence. Sirisena has said the country has had positive influences from all religions but tough law enforcement is necessary to curb crime and maintain order.
Sirisena's move has drawn criticism from Great Britain and the European Union.
On Monday, police publicly destroyed 770 kilograms of drugs seized in 2016 and 2017. Police have seized 731 kilograms of heroin, 1 kilogram of cocaine and 1,607 kilograms of marijuana so far this year.
Marijuana is the most widely used illegal drug in Sri Lanka, followed by heroin and cocaine. Drug-related arrests rose 2 per cent in 2017 from the previous year to 81,156.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boeing Successfully Tests 737 Max Anti-Stall Software With CEO in Flight
- Apple Reduces iPhone XR Price in India as a Promotional Offer, HDFC Customers Get Extra Cashback
- State Medical Department in India Stored 12.5 Million Pregnancy Records without Password
- Joe Russo’s Bollywood Cast of Avengers: Salman Khan as Hulk, Rajinikanth as Iron Man
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai Streets But Fans Aren't Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results