Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Amritsar Youth Moved to US to Manage Father's Shop, Shot Dead by Shoplifter in Mississippi

Akshaypreet Singh alias Monu, hailing from Mattewal, was shot dead on Saturday by the alleged thief after he noticed him on the CCTV camera pocketing some articles from the shop and objected to it.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amritsar Youth Moved to US to Manage Father's Shop, Shot Dead by Shoplifter in Mississippi
Image used for representation.

Mattewal: A pall of gloom has descended upon Mattewal village near here over the killing of its 21-year-old native in Mississippi in the USA for objecting to the alleged killer's bid to steal some articles from his shop there.

Akshaypreet Singh alias Monu, hailing from Mattewal, was shot dead on Saturday by the alleged thief after he noticed him on the CCTV camera pocketing some articles from the shop and objected to it.

This led to the "thief" entering into a scuffle with him and whipping out a pistol within minute and shooting him dead within minutes from point blank range.

"The news of Akshaypreet's killing reached here when we were in a jubilant mood following the birth of a son to his elder brother Lovepreet here," said the slain youth's uncle Sohan Singh on Tuesday.

Akshaypreet had gone to the Mississippi around three years ago to manage some shops opened by his father Bakshish Singh there, he said with moist eyes.

Sohan Singh said his family was in a hospital here following the birth of a baby boy on November 9, when he received a phone call from the USA from his brother Bakshish Singh about Akshaypreet's killing and everybody here has been left in a state of shock.

"Bakshish told me that Akshaypreet saw someone on the shop's CCTV camera stealing some articles from their store, he reached the spot and objected to it. The man entered into a scuffle with him and within a minute he whipped out a pistol and opened fire at him," said Sohan Singh.

Akshaypreet suffered three gunshot wounds and died on the spot, said Singh, adding there was no one at the shop -- neither any of his family members, nor his employees -- when the incident took place, said Singh.

Akshaypreet along with his father used to run and manage three stores in Mississippi and nearby areas, said Singh.

Sohan Singh said Akshaypreet was yet unmarried and the family was planning his marriage and looking for a suitable match for him.

Akshaypreet's elder brother Lovepreet was married in India. His mother is still living here in the village ancestral house. She has been inconsolable after the incident, said Singh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram