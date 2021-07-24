Amsterdam’s Oldest Sex Workers Have Served Over 3 Lakh Clients

Amsterdam’s infamous Red Light District is the most notorious public brothel in Europe. It is a multicultural hub of sex workers that attracts thousands of British sex tourists every year. One can pretty much find every single type of woman or man to service the wildest desires. While the majority of these sex workers are young, conventionally attractive and from outside of Netherlands, there are twin sisters who have worked here for more than a century. Louise and Martine Fokkens are the oldest sex workers and they do not fit the stereotype of window prostitutes.

While sex workers often have multiple customers a day, no one has been doing it longer than the 70-year-old identical twins. The team has almost 100 years’ experience of prostitution between them.

Recently, they revealed that they have served more than 3.35 lakh men over the years. In 2012 before they took retirement, they were crowned with the title of the District’s “oldest window girls”.

The siblings have even been the subject of a well-received documentary aptly named Meet the Fokkens. A book too has been written on their incredible lives which is due to be released later this month.

In an interview with a leading daily, Louise opened up on how she entered the sex industry. She revealed when she was in her “early 20s”, she was “beaten” and thrown on the streets by her husband. He threatened to leave her if she didn’t earn any money. She further added that since she loved her husband and her children, she had to do whatever it took to earn a living. She has three children who have been in and out of foster care owing to her profession. Meanwhile, Martine, who was about to give birth to her first child, started working as a cleaner in the brothel as she was struggling for money. Later, when the men asked her for business, she joined in.

