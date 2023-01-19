'And for Me, it’s Time’: New Zealand PM Ardern to Resign next Month

Nine months ahead of the New Zealand elections, the country’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern resigned on Thursday, saying it’s time for her to step down.

An emotional Jacinda Ardern spoke to reporters and detailed that it was a challenge for her to lead the tiny island nation for six years but she no longer has ‘enough in the tank’ to power on for four more years.

It is unclear why she resigned and no new candidates’ names have come up after she stepped down.

In an emotional press conference, Ardern said she will not be seeking reelection. She said her resignation will take effect no later than February 7 and her party will vote hold the elections to elect a new leader this Sunday, January 22.

She said she expects citizens of New Zealand to remember her as a leader ‘who always tried to be kind.’

“I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused. And that you can be your own kind of leader - one who knows when it’s time to go," Ardern was quoted as saying by news media outlets.

Ardern, who became prime minister in a coalition government in 2017, then led her centre-left Labour Party to a comprehensive victory in an election three years later, has seen her party and personal popularity drop in recent polls.

There have been a myriad of reactions following Ardern’s resignation. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a tweet thanked Ardern for her service and said that a leader like Ardern shows how one can lead with empathy and insight.

“She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me,” Albanese tweeted.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the outgoing Prime Minister gave her fullest to the job. “The prime minister has indeed given her absolute all in a challenging role during an extraordinarily challenging time. I have no criticism of her, or her decision to step down, and I look forward to working with both the prime minister and her successor,” Brown was quoted as saying by New Zealand-based media outlet Stuff.co.nz.

Another leader, Aupito William Sio, of the Pacific Peoples said the work Jacinda did for the people from the islands of the South Pacific and their descendants or Pasifika, will not be forgotten.

“I have and will always be grateful to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her support of my work for Pacific peoples across a number of portfolios. She introduced kindness, compassion, integrity and empathy in the political agenda. Faafetai le alofa. Faafetai le tautua. Faafetai le toa,” Sio was quoted as saying.

Sio holds several portfolios including the associate foreign minister of New Zealand.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chair, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Te Arawa), said she was not shocked but she did not see the resignation coming.

On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand. She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) January 19, 2023

Opposition leader, National Party’s Chris Luxon, acknowledged Ardern’s service to New Zealand. “She has given it her all and we should thank her for her public service. She has given it absolutely her all,” he said and added he also sent her a text thanking her. Luxon, however, said that the Labour Party is a team that cannot get the job done.

Hearing a lot of “suddenlys” out of New Zealand lately…— Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) January 19, 2023

Several right-leaning, libertarian and conservative-leaning accounts also responded to Ardern’s resignation and reacted with relief and sarcasm.

whoa— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 19, 2023

Prominent Twitter account Disclose.tv which often tweets breaking news stories and events also tweeted Ardern’s resignation video and it was met with critical and satirical responses.

This is a great day— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 19, 2023

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, a Twitter account, followed by many bigwigs on Twitter responded by saying ‘whoa’.

Mid-WEF. Top-down call— Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) January 19, 2023

UFC fighter Mike Pierce, Texas Congress candidate Jason Nelson, Justin Hart (followed by Barack Obama and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey) posted comments lauding her resignation - mostly in criticism of her Covid policies.

(with inputs from Stuff.co.nz)

