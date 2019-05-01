English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
And Then There Were Three: Japan's Shrinking Pool of Imperial Heirs
Naruhito has one daughter, 17-year-old Princess Aiko. But she is not eligible to inherit the throne because of a males-only succession law.
Prince Hisahito, accompanied by his parents Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko (Reuters)
Loading...
Tokyo: Now that Japan has a new emperor, Naruhito, its imperial family will be left with just three heirs to the throne - one of whom is 83 - a situation likely to renew debate on the monarchy's males-only succession.
Naruhito has one daughter, 17-year-old Princess Aiko. But she is not eligible to inherit the throne because of a males-only succession law that conservatives see as central to the imperial tradition but that many experts say threatens the very existence of the monarchy.
First in line after Naruhito is his younger brother, Akishino, 53, followed by Akishino's son, 12-year-old Hisahito.
After that comes 83-year-old Prince Hitachi, younger brother to Akihito, who abdicated as emperor on Tuesday.
Surveys show a majority of Japanese favour letting women take the throne, and then passing it on to their children, but conservatives disagree, and they are key to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support.
In 2006, the then-prime minister, Junichiro Koizumi, was close to proposing a revision of the males-only rule, but that was shelved with the birth of Prince Hisahito, ending a 41-year drought in male heirs.
Historically, Japan's imperial line was preserved by a combination of concubines and cadet royal families called "miyake", who could supply a male heir in a pinch.
Japan had several female emperors in the premodern period but that practice ended with the enactment of the Imperial House Law in 1889, which stipulated males-only succession.
Emperor Meiji, who died in 1912, was the last monarch to have concubines, and cadet families were stripped of royal status by the Allied Occupation after Japan's World War Two defeat.
When parliament in 2017 enacted a special law to allow Akihito to abdicate - itself a controversial move for conservatives - lawmakers also adopted a non-binding resolution asking the government to consider how to ensure stable succession.
One change could be to let female royals remain in the imperial family after marrying commoners, so they could at least share imperial duties. But conservatives are cautious about that too as they see it as a first step towards female succession.
Naruhito has one daughter, 17-year-old Princess Aiko. But she is not eligible to inherit the throne because of a males-only succession law that conservatives see as central to the imperial tradition but that many experts say threatens the very existence of the monarchy.
First in line after Naruhito is his younger brother, Akishino, 53, followed by Akishino's son, 12-year-old Hisahito.
After that comes 83-year-old Prince Hitachi, younger brother to Akihito, who abdicated as emperor on Tuesday.
Surveys show a majority of Japanese favour letting women take the throne, and then passing it on to their children, but conservatives disagree, and they are key to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support.
In 2006, the then-prime minister, Junichiro Koizumi, was close to proposing a revision of the males-only rule, but that was shelved with the birth of Prince Hisahito, ending a 41-year drought in male heirs.
Historically, Japan's imperial line was preserved by a combination of concubines and cadet royal families called "miyake", who could supply a male heir in a pinch.
Japan had several female emperors in the premodern period but that practice ended with the enactment of the Imperial House Law in 1889, which stipulated males-only succession.
Emperor Meiji, who died in 1912, was the last monarch to have concubines, and cadet families were stripped of royal status by the Allied Occupation after Japan's World War Two defeat.
When parliament in 2017 enacted a special law to allow Akihito to abdicate - itself a controversial move for conservatives - lawmakers also adopted a non-binding resolution asking the government to consider how to ensure stable succession.
One change could be to let female royals remain in the imperial family after marrying commoners, so they could at least share imperial duties. But conservatives are cautious about that too as they see it as a first step towards female succession.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Mahi Bhai Very Important Figure for Me: Pant
- Viral TikTok Video Shows Groom Playing PUBG at His Own Wedding
- Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: She is a 'Bachchi' Who Started Her Journey with Us
- 6 Box Office Records Avengers Endgame Broke in India and Worldwide
- Facebook Made All The Right Moves at F8, But Then Announced The Creepy Facebook Dating Secret Crush
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results