A Romanian court on Tuesday extended the detention of Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer being investigated along with his brother for alleged human trafficking and rape.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were arrested in late December. Their current detention order was to expire next week.

But the court ordered them detained for another 30 days, Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania’s anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP.

The Tate brothers, who have denied all charges, are expected to appeal the ruling.

Tate, a British-American former kickboxer, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women are under investigation for allegedly “forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".

They allegedly coerced women into “forced labour… and pornographic acts" for “substantial financial benefits".

As part of the probe, Romanian police raided several properties connected to the Tate brothers and seized many of their assets, including a collection of luxury cars.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views before being banned for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

Tate was allowed back on Twitter after the South African billionaire Elon Musk bought the company, and his handle “Cobratate" currently has over five million followers.

