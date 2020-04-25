WORLD

1-MIN READ

Angela Merkel Calls For Sharing Drugs, Vaccines That are Developed in ‘All of the World'

File Photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said all new vaccines, diagnostics and treatments against the new coronavirus must be made equally available to everyone worldwide,

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 7:38 AM IST
All new vaccines, diagnostics and treatments against the new coronavirus must be made equally available to everyone worldwide, German Chancellor Angela Merkel echoed the World Health Organization on Friday as the international healthy agency outlined a plan to accelerate work to fight COVID-19.

Launching what he called a "landmark collaboration" to speed the development of effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent and treat COVID-19, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lung disease was a "common threat which we can only defeat with a common approach".

Merkel agreed, stating sharing a vaccine would be for the "global common good".

