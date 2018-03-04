GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Angela Merkel Saves Her Govt, Clinches Support from Germany's Social Democrats

Sunday's announcement by the party's leadership ends almost six months of uncertainty in German politics, the longest the country has been without a government in its post-war history.

Associated Press

Updated:March 4, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
Angela Merkel Saves Her Govt, Clinches Support from Germany's Social Democrats
File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Reuters)
Berlin: Members of Germany's Social Democratic Party have voted in favour of joining a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.

The decision clears the last major hurdle to the formation of a new government and the fourth term for Merkel.

Sunday's announcement by the party's leadership ends almost six months of uncertainty in German politics, the longest the country has been without a government in its post-war history.

The centre-left Social Democrats had furiously debated whether to extend the so-called grand coalition for another four years after suffering a slump in last year's election. In the end, two-thirds of the party's 464,000 members approved a coalition deal.

Parliament is expected to meet next week to elect Merkel as chancellor, confirming her position as one of Europe's dominant politicians.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
