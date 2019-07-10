Angela Merkel's Third Shaking Spell in a Month Raises Questions on Her Health
Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.
Hands of Merkel, right, and Finland's Antti Rinne as they listen to the national anthems. Her body shook visibly as she stood alongside the Finnish prime minister. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell on Wednesday, the third time in less than a month, which has raised questions over her health.
Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, an AFP photographer witnessed.
The shaking was visible although less severe than during the first episode in June. On that occasion she appeared unsteady and shook as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming with military honours.
The first bout of shaking was blamed on dehydration, but a second episode struck a week later at the end of June, just hours before she was due to board a plane for the G20 summit in Japan.
Officials had sought then to play down fears over her health, with her spokesman saying that she would not cancel any planned engagements.
Merkel, who turns 65 in a week, has always enjoyed relatively robust health.
Frequently called the European Union's most influential leader and the most powerful woman in the world, Merkel has said she will leave politics at the end of her term, in 2021.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: England Hope to Peak On Time in Litmus Test Against Australia
- Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report
- The Lion King Early Reviews: Beautifully Animated Film with Heart and Humour
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s