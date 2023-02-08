Two days after the earthquake killed 9,500 people, anger has mounted in Turkey over what is being described as a slow and inadequate response by authorities and chances of finding survivors narrowed.

Rescuers worked throughout the night searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings under harsh weather, destroyed roads and poor infrastructure in both Turkey and Syria, The Guardian reported.

The death toll from the massive quake rose to more than 9,500 on Wednesday as rescuers struggle to reach trapped survivors for a third day.

With every passing moment, Ebru Firat knows the chances dim of finding her cousin alive under the rubble of a flattened building in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

And with that fading hope, the 23-year-old’s grief is being replaced by rage at the government’s earthquake response. “I have no more tears left to cry," she told news agency AFP.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. But residents in several damaged cities voiced anger and despair over the response by authorities to the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey in decades.

The witnesses complain that no rescue team arrived at the scene in the critical first 12 hours after the disaster, forcing victims’ relatives and local police to clear the ruins by hand.

And when the rescuers finally came on Monday evening, they only worked for a few hours before breaking for the night.

“People revolted (on Tuesday) morning. The police had to intervene," said Celal Deniz, 61, whose brother and nephews remain trapped.

In the miserable cold, Deniz and his relatives try to warm themselves around a fire they lit in the open air, not too far from the destroyed building.

“There isn’t anywhere that our rescuers cannot reach," Turkey’s Red Crescent chief Kerem Kinik declared in a TV interview.

The revenues — now estimated to be worth 88 billion liras, or $4.6 billion — were meant to have been spent on disaster prevention and the development of emergency services.

Many Turks vented their anger online over what they said was a negligent emergency response in the southern-most province of Hatay, with many complaining that rescue efforts had failed to reach the area.

Aid officials have expressed concern about the situation in Syria, which is already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after 12 years of civil war, the report said. Syrian authorities have reported deaths as far south as Hama, 250 km from the epicentre.

Opposition warning

The Iyi Party’s presence on the ground delivers a warning to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — whose chances of extending his rule into a third decade in May elections could hinge on his handling of Turkey’s worst disaster in decades.

In Gaziantep, where violent aftershocks rumble on, residents lack almost everything. Shops are closed, there is no heat because gas lines have been cut to avoid explosions, and finding petrol is tough.

Only bakeries remain open

Some of the worst damage in Gaziantep’s eponymous province took place in the most remote districts, where hundreds of buildings have collapsed. “The roads have been partly destroyed, it’s very difficult to bring aid to these areas," said Gokhan Gungor, a cook who volunteered to distribute food to survivors.

“People lack water and food there," he said.

Many survivors are feeling abandoned as they also battle cold weather, especially since many rushed outside without even having time to put on shoes when the quake struck.

On Tuesday afternoon, rescuers and search dogs were deployed again.

But it was too late, said one woman, refusing to give her name for fear of retribution from officials, as she told AFP her aunt was still buried in the rubble. “We’re now waiting for our dead," she said.

