Anglican Church of Canada Rejects Same-Sex Marriage, Leaves Parishioners Disappointed
Although lay delegates and members of the clergy of the Anglican Church of Canada voted largely in favour of the move late on Friday in Vancouver, they did not meet the two-thirds threshold among the bishops.
(Image for representation)
Montreal: The Anglican Church of Canada — which has more than 500,000 members — has rejected a motion to modify its definition of marriage to embrace same-sex unions.
The motion heard at the church's general assembly, called a synod, would have changed its marriage canon to remove references to unions between a man and a woman. To pass, the proposal required a two-thirds majority from each of three groups of delegates: lay people, clergy and bishops.
But though lay delegates and members of the clergy voted largely in favour of the move late on Friday in Vancouver, they did not meet the two-thirds threshold among the bishops. The motion had been approved in a first vote at the last general assembly three years ago, but it needed to be validated at two meetings in a row.
Many in the church, which has nearly 1,700 parishes, were disappointed.
Bishop Andrew Asbil of Toronto, Canada's largest city, said the vote was "devastating news to our LGBTQ+ community, families and friends." "I share in that sense of devastation," Asbil added.
Another motion passed at the Vancouver meetings did leave the church some room to maneuver, as it recognises that each diocese can choose to handle same-sex marriage in their own way, meaning they can perform gay weddings.
Some dioceses have performed same-sex marriages since 2016, and many of them intend to keep on doing so, Meghan Kilty, the church's director of communications, told the CBC. Canada legalised gay marriage in 2005.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Date Night, See Pics
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares How Continuous Use of Prosthetics Gets Tiring for Actors
- Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Has No Interest in Watching Remake Kabir Singh. Here’s Why
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: All The Deals on OnePlus 7, Including Amazon Pay ICICI and HDFC Card Discounts
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Redmi 6A For Rs 6,199 Now, But Why Not Buy a Redmi 7A at Rs 5,999 Instead?