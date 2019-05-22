English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Man Arrested For Allegedly Pushing Pakistani Worker into Furnace for Failing to Understand Orders
The incident comes amid a controversy over alleged trafficking of Pakistani girls to China by some Chinese nationals who forced them into prostitution and illegal organ trade.
Image for Representative purposes only.
Lahore: A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly pushing a Pakistani worker into a burning furnace in Punjab province for failing to comprehend his instructions, triggering protests by co-workers, a media report said.
The incident occurred at a factory in Faisalabad's Sahianwala Industrial Estate, Express News reported.
The labourer was pushed into the furnace by the Chinese supervisor of the labour force. The foreigner reportedly lost his cool after the worker failed to comprehend his instructions, the report said.
The injured employee was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid.
Police arrested the accused and initiated an investigation. Central Police Officer Azhar Ikram said the case will be dealt with according to law.
"The investigation is being conducted by SHO and DSP-level officers," he said.
A protest was launched by co-workers shortly after the incident, the report said.
The incident comes amid a controversy over alleged trafficking of Pakistani girls to China by some Chinese nationals who forced them into prostitution and illegal organ trade.
Nearly a dozen Chinese nationals have been arrested during a crackdown launched across Punjab, including Lahore.
According to the Federal Investigation Agency, some Chinese men were involved in the practice of trafficking Pakistani girls in the guise of marriage, forcing them into prostitution later.
The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has said that China's Ministry of Public Security has sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side.
"If any organization or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of the cross-border marriage, China supports the Pakistani side to crack down on it according to Pakistani laws," the embassy said in a recent statement.
