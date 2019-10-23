Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Anonymous' Trump Critic Who Called POTUS 'Petty, Ineffective' to Come Out with Book

Trump reacted furiously to the column, calling it 'treasonous' and asking for the author to be identified. The Times refused to do so.

AFP

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Anonymous' Trump Critic Who Called POTUS 'Petty, Ineffective' to Come Out with Book
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: A senior US official who penned a newspaper column anonymously last year warning of the dangers of President Donald Trump is coming out with a book.

The book, "A WARNING," by the author of the column published in The New York Times, is to be published on November 19, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday.

In the September 2018 column titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the anonymous official described Trump as "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective." "His impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back," the official said.

Trump reacted furiously to the column, calling it "treasonous" and asking for the author to be identified. The Times refused to do so.

The Post and CNN said the author of the book will remain anonymous.

CNN said it had obtained a draft press release from the publisher, Twelve, a division of Hachette Book Group, which describes the book as a "shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record." "This is serious stuff and this is a serious warning about our President," Sean Desmond, Twelve's publisher, told CNN.

Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for abuse of power.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram