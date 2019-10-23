'Anonymous' Trump Critic Who Called POTUS 'Petty, Ineffective' to Come Out with Book
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: A senior US official who penned a newspaper column anonymously last year warning of the dangers of President Donald Trump is coming out with a book.
The book, "A WARNING," by the author of the column published in The New York Times, is to be published on November 19, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday.
In the September 2018 column titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the anonymous official described Trump as "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective." "His impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back," the official said.
Trump reacted furiously to the column, calling it "treasonous" and asking for the author to be identified. The Times refused to do so.
The Post and CNN said the author of the book will remain anonymous.
CNN said it had obtained a draft press release from the publisher, Twelve, a division of Hachette Book Group, which describes the book as a "shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record." "This is serious stuff and this is a serious warning about our President," Sean Desmond, Twelve's publisher, told CNN.
Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for abuse of power.
